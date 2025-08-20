REVEALED: Winners of Knaresborough Business Awards announced at special annual celebration
Hosted by Knaresborough Business Collective at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, the awards shine a spotlight on the best of local business within the community.
Guests enjoyed an evening of food, drink and live entertainment before trophies were handed out in 22 categories – from hospitality to community impact.
Freedom Performing Arts took home the prestigious title of ‘Business of the Year’.
A spokesperson at Freedom Performing Arts said: “A huge thank you to everyone that voted - honestly it means the world.
"We have had the biggest year ever and this has just topped off our 15th year in business.
"Thank you to everyone that has been a part of our crazy year – students, parents, local businesses, sponsors, our incredible teachers and my amazing supportive family."
The Knaresborough Business Awards were first launched in 2022, and in just three years has become a much-anticipated highlight in the town’s calendar.
Reflecting on the success of this year’s event, a spokesperson at Knaresborough Business Collective said: "What a night celebrating all that Knaresborough is – bringing the whole business community together.
"So many happy faces all championing one another – fun, laughter, tears, drinking, dancing, love and colour all in one place.
“Thank you so much to everybody who helped in any way to make the Business Awards the huge success they are."
A full list of all the winners from the Knaresborough Business Awards 2025:
Favourite Female Led Business - Stomp
(Highly Commended - Sheer Bliss Lingerie)
Favourite Male Led Business - Andrew Watts Milk Delivery
(Highly Commended - Wild Style Tattoo)
Favourite Family Run Business - Two Brothers Takeaway
(Highly Commended - Blind Jack's)
Favourite Healthcare Business - Castle Clinic
(Highly Commended - Natural Choice)
Favourite Hairdressers/Barbers - Divine Hairdressing
(Highly Commended - Tommy's Barber Shop)
Favourite Beauty Clinic - Boujee
(Highly Commended - Swish Beauty)
Favourite Retailer - Twig&Ink
(Highly Commended - Stomp)
Contribution to Community Award - Henshaws
(Highly Commended - Studio 3 Dance Workshop)
Favourite Professional Service Provider - Greenwoods Solicitors
(Highly Commended - Newby James)
Favourite Attraction - Mother Shipton's Cave
(Highly Commended - Kingfisher Kiosk at Conyngham)
Favourite Coffee Shop - Number Thirteen
(Highly Commended - Cafe Di Lucca)
Favourite Business Team - The Farm Dairy
(Highly Commended - Freedom Performing Arts)
Favourite Place to Eat - So Bar and Eats
(Highly Commended - Carriages in Knaresborough)
Favourite Place to Drink - SIX POOR FOLK
(Highly Commended - Blind Jack’s)
Favourite Tradesman - Knaresborough Window Cleaners
(Highly Commended - Brian King)
Favourite Class/Workshop - Painting Pots Knaresborough
(Highly Commended - Freedom Performing Arts)
Favourite New Business - WildIvy Florist
(Highly Commended - Sally Plain)
Best Customer Service - Carol's Bonnie Dogs
(Highly Commended Chiropody by Louise)
Favourite Shop Front/Window Displays - Blind Jack’s
(Highly Commended - Claire Baxter Artist and Gallery)
Knaresborough Business of the Year - Freedom Performing Arts
(Highly Commended - The Farm Dairy)
Best Dressed Female - Camilla Greenwood
Best Dressed Male - Adam Kemp