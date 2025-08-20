REVEALED: Winners of Knaresborough Business Awards announced at special annual celebration

The Knaresborough Business Awards saw some of the towns best businesses recognised at a special awards ceremony at the weekend.

Hosted by Knaresborough Business Collective at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, the awards shine a spotlight on the best of local business within the community.

Guests enjoyed an evening of food, drink and live entertainment before trophies were handed out in 22 categories – from hospitality to community impact.

Freedom Performing Arts took home the prestigious title of ‘Business of the Year’.

A spokesperson at Freedom Performing Arts said: “A huge thank you to everyone that voted - honestly it means the world.

"We have had the biggest year ever and this has just topped off our 15th year in business.

"Thank you to everyone that has been a part of our crazy year – students, parents, local businesses, sponsors, our incredible teachers and my amazing supportive family."

The Knaresborough Business Awards were first launched in 2022, and in just three years has become a much-anticipated highlight in the town’s calendar.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s event, a spokesperson at Knaresborough Business Collective said: "What a night celebrating all that Knaresborough is – bringing the whole business community together.

"So many happy faces all championing one another – fun, laughter, tears, drinking, dancing, love and colour all in one place.

“Thank you so much to everybody who helped in any way to make the Business Awards the huge success they are."

A full list of all the winners from the Knaresborough Business Awards 2025:

Favourite Female Led Business - Stomp

(Highly Commended - Sheer Bliss Lingerie)

Favourite Male Led Business - Andrew Watts Milk Delivery

(Highly Commended - Wild Style Tattoo)

Favourite Family Run Business - Two Brothers Takeaway

(Highly Commended - Blind Jack's)

Favourite Healthcare Business - Castle Clinic

(Highly Commended - Natural Choice)

Favourite Hairdressers/Barbers - Divine Hairdressing

(Highly Commended - Tommy's Barber Shop)

Favourite Beauty Clinic - Boujee

(Highly Commended - Swish Beauty)

Favourite Retailer - Twig&Ink

(Highly Commended - Stomp)

Contribution to Community Award - Henshaws

(Highly Commended - Studio 3 Dance Workshop)

Favourite Professional Service Provider - Greenwoods Solicitors

(Highly Commended - Newby James)

Favourite Attraction - Mother Shipton's Cave

(Highly Commended - Kingfisher Kiosk at Conyngham)

Favourite Coffee Shop - Number Thirteen

(Highly Commended - Cafe Di Lucca)

Favourite Business Team - The Farm Dairy

(Highly Commended - Freedom Performing Arts)

Favourite Place to Eat - So Bar and Eats

(Highly Commended - Carriages in Knaresborough)

Favourite Place to Drink - SIX POOR FOLK

(Highly Commended - Blind Jack’s)

Favourite Tradesman - Knaresborough Window Cleaners

(Highly Commended - Brian King)

Favourite Class/Workshop - Painting Pots Knaresborough

(Highly Commended - Freedom Performing Arts)

Favourite New Business - WildIvy Florist

(Highly Commended - Sally Plain)

Best Customer Service - Carol's Bonnie Dogs

(Highly Commended Chiropody by Louise)

Favourite Shop Front/Window Displays - Blind Jack’s

(Highly Commended - Claire Baxter Artist and Gallery)

Knaresborough Business of the Year - Freedom Performing Arts

(Highly Commended - The Farm Dairy)

Best Dressed Female - Camilla Greenwood

Best Dressed Male - Adam Kemp