Revealed: Thousands of visitors and exciting new business competition for this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Following the success of Destination Harrogate’s new-look Christmas market in 2021 and 2022, and after calls from the local hospitality and retail industry to extend the event for 2023, organisers Destination Harrogate announced earlier this year it would be extending this year’s festive extravaganza of family attraction and great shopping to 18 days.

Now Destination Harrogate has teamed up with Market Place Europe to give young businesses across North Yorkshire an amazing opportunity this Christmas, with the Jolly Big Business Boost competition.

The lucky winners of the Jolly Big Business Boost will be given the chance to trade for free at Harrogate Christmas Fayre from December 1 until December 17. 2023 which is set to attract thousands of visitors.

Flashback to visitors enjoying a previous Harrogate Christmas Fayre - The event is to return later this year for 18 days. (Picture Destination Harrogate)

Market Place Europe, operators of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, are looking for innovative, ambitious entrepreneurs from across North Yorkshire who are ready to take their business to the next level.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager, Destination Harrogate, said: “Since our first event in 2021, we’ve seen Harrogate Christmas Fayre grow bigger and better.

"Together with the town centre attractions and festivities taking place across the whole area, we can look forward to our Christmas events attracting visitors from further afield, as well as more locally.

"The Jolly Big Business Boost supports our amazing local businesses to maximise this opportunity and we’d encourage all interested and eligible businesses to take part in the initiative.”

The competition will focus on providing recently-established businesses a platform to sell their products.

Nick Rhodes, Chief Executive of Market Place Europe said: “The Jolly Big Business Boost competition has proven to be a great way to support new local businesses and uncover some of North Yorkshire's most exciting entrepreneurs."

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges drawn from across the Harrogate business community and organisers of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

