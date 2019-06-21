Revealed: These are Harrogate's best salons, as voted for by you

Readers have been casting votes in their thousands for this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Salon of the Year competition, but which ones have made the final cut?

Today, we can reveal the winners - the ones who have stood out from the crowd and succeeded in capturing the hearts and support of their customers, new and long-standing.

The award-winning salon of the year - Headroom, Oxford Street. Pictured from left: Catherine Little-Barry, Anita Wright, Salon owner Susie Schofield with the award, James Barry, Lisa Wilson (photograph) and Amay Kemp. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Headroom salon on Oxford Street has been crowned salon of the year, proudly accepting the coveted title for all of their loyal customers who the stylists and staff see as friends.

Reacting to the news, salon owner Susie Schofield, said: “We are extremely grateful to everybody who voted for us - for people to go to all the trouble of voting for us means so much to us. We are walking on air at the moment, we are absolutely over the moon.”

Susie said it’s the salon’s traditional and friendly feel that has proven a hit with clients. She said: “We have been here a long time, we love what we do, and have fun and a laugh along the way with our customers, who are like friends.”

One of Headroom’s new ventures will be offering a discreet wig service, helping people going through chemotherapy, those with alopecia, and empowering those who are simply going for a new look.

The Lifestyle Lounge team from left: Georgia Leworthy, Hollie Graham, Charlotte Wilson, Joseph Rotchford-Lloyd, owner Mary Bratton, Jess Oliver-Walsh, Laura Young, Josh Royal and Jack Davies. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Scooping up the hotly-contested second place spot is Noir Hair and Beauty on Otley Road. Salon owner and stylist at Noir, Sharon Cross, said: “This is testament to the fantastic team we have at Noir, and also our amazing clientele. We are privileged to have such a highly talented team. We are told from all our clients that it is Noir’s warm and welcoming atmosphere that keeps them coming back time and time again.”

The luxury Lifestyle Lounge on Montpellier Street has been awarded third place - news excitedly welcomed by new customers and regulars. Salon owner Mary Bratton, said: “I must mention the love and support from our wonderful clients, we are incredibly grateful for their support. What makes us special is it’s all about the creativity of the team, the positive vibes we promote for both the team and the client, and the experience.”