Revealed: Results of Harrogate Advertiser’s survey on local government shake-up shows concerns over town's future

Most of the readers who responded online and filled in a wide-ranging list of questions knew the historic transfer of power, responsibilities and services in the Harrogate district (and county) to the new bigger authority was actually happening.

But, worryingly for the new North Yorkshire Council which takes over from this Saturday, April 1, a majority were worried Harrogate's input into local matters might decrease while council tax rose.

Strikingly, 83.6% said they were not convinced by the incoming authority’s claims that the reorganisation would produce £30 million of cost savings in the early years alone and improve the county's finances.

The Harrogate Advertiser's survey on the handover at the end of power this week from Harrogate Borough Council to a newly-created North Yorkshire Council reveals how sharp the gulf is between ideas and reality. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Most said they did want new parish councils, including a new Harrogate Town Council.

But that came with a tricky and, perhaps, contradictory proviso – they would not back the idea if it meant paying more council tax.

Although, the new council based in Northallerton will be hoping those fears are dampened once its new era of efficiency and rationalisation gets under way, perhaps, more worrying is the level of response itself.

In total, only 67 readers filled in the survey in its entirety, which proves just how difficult it usually is for the authorities to drum up interest in local politics.

In a sure sign that more work needs to be done to reach voters in the Harrogate district as Harrogate Borough Council gets ready to say farewell this week, when it came to the question of whether they would support plans for a new elected mayor for North Yorkshire next year, the largest number, 50.7%, said they needed more information to make their minds up.

Harrogate Advertiser New Council Survey

The results

Question 1. Do you know that Harrogate Borough Council is being abolished from the end of this month and its powers and responsibilities for services are being given to a new North Yorkshire Council?98.5% said Yes

Question 2. Do you feel that the change - which comes as part of devolution for North Yorkshire - has been explained in advance well enough to the public?

64.6% said Yes

Question 3. Would you like to have more information about this major reform of our local government system?

53.8% said Yes

Question 4. Does it worry you that all responsibility for matters such as parking, bin collections and protection of the Stray in Harrogate and the Harrogate district will now be run in Northallerton rather than Harrogate?

64.2% said Yes

Question 5. Would it worry you if your council tax was to rise consistently?77.6% said Yes

Question 6. What aspect of the switch to a unitary authority concerns you the most?

The highest number - 16.7% - said council tax.

Next was 13.6% who said Harrogate being swallowed up into one big council.

Third highest was 12.1% who said power being focused in Northallerton.

Other concerns raised were:

Losing responsibility for services.

Losing control of Harrogate's 'crown jewels' such as Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall.

Lack of information regarding the switch to a new unitary authority in Northallerton.

Question 7. Should Harrogate now be given a new town council to have local input and control over the Stray and the town's 'crown jewels' such as the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre?

62.7% said Yes

Question 8. Would you support that idea if it involved paying more council tax?

61.2% said No

Question 9. Do you think Harrogate will be well looked after by the new bigger North Yorkshire Council which takes over in April this year?

68.7% said No

Question 10. Do you believe the new North Yorkshire Council when it says this reorganisation will save £30 million and improve the county's finances?

83.6% said No

Question 11. Do you support the proposed creation in 2024 of a new elected mayor for all of North Yorkshire with a sizable budget and powers over the future of Harrogate and other districts? Or do you need to know more?29.9% said No while 19.4% said Yes

But 50.7% said they needed more information to decide.

Harrogate Advertiser New Council SurveyReaders Comments

"I don't understand the purpose of taking power away from smaller borough councils and centralising power in Northallerton at a time when people are pushing for devolution and more localisation."

"Harrogate had a Town Council for many years and it was wrong to end it in 1974. The so- called Harrogate Borough Council neglected the Royal Hall, Royal Baths and Sun Pavillion.

Harrogate will lose out to Ripon, Knaresborough, Richmond, Pickering, Selby etc if it does not set up a caring LOCAL town council HTC again.

"We are being asked to say if we need a separate Harrogate town council, with all the expense this would incur. There's only been pro information from the incumbent council, with none of the cons explained and little opportunity for discussion."

"We hardly get a choice with local decisions (at the moment) , it will be ten times worse when the person making a decision is from another area completely."