REVEALED: Popular specialist clothing store The Edinburgh Woollen Mill set to open its doors in Ripon city centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:35 BST

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, a renowned British brand with a rich heritage, is opening its newest store in the heart of Ripon this week.

The new store will open its doors on Market Street on Thursday, February 20, and the retailer will celebrate its arrival with some fantastic giveaways.

To celebrate this milestone, staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.

Founded in 1946 as the Langholm Dyeing and Finishing Company Limited in the thriving mill town of the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh Woollen Mill has evolved into a household name with a portfolio of 200 stores nationwide.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to open its doors of its newest store on Market Street in Ripon city centre

Gail Robinson, Area Manager at The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections.

"It’s going to be a great addition to Ripon and the local retail mix.”

Visitors to the new store can browse some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought-after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, James Pringle and PG Field, as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.

