REVEALED: Popular Harrogate restaurant Farmhouse announces opening date for brand new venue in Leeds – with free food on offer
Farmhouse, a popular independent restaurant in Harrogate, specialising in breakfasts, brunches and lunches, is set to open at the former ASK Italian site on Lands Lane in Leeds on Monday 11 September.
The restaurant offers a range of dishes made with fresh ingredients, from brunch classics with a twist to juicy burgers, and plenty of tasty vegan and vegetarian dishes to choose from, all complemented by hand roasted coffee, smoothies craft beers, cocktails and more.
The kitchen will be headed up by Tom Hunter who has over ten years’ experience, and he earned himself a hoard of fans during his time at The Reliance, which closed earlier this year.
Farmhouse has been an aspiration for Jordan, the owner, for many years.
He has worked in the industry as a chef for 14 years and has always dreamed of opening his own restaurant with a mission to create great food and hospitality.
Jordan said: “I have always wanted to open my own restaurant and I have spent my career learning for this moment.
"I wanted to open a restaurant to create great food and service so I chose Harrogate to fulfil my dream because it is a great place with lovely people who support independent businesses."
Now Jordan is set to open his second site in Leeds city centre when it opens it’s doors next month.
To celebrate, Farmhouse is giving away 300 meals to those who book to visit on Monday September 11 and Tuesday September 12 on a first come first served basis.
Farmhouse will be open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm and you can book by visiting https://www.farmhouse.biz/