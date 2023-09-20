News you can trust since 1836
REVEALED: Popular Harrogate independent restaurant Mama Doreen’s Emporium to open brand new venue in York

Mama Doreen’s Emporium has announced that it will be opening its second venue in York following its huge success in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
The award-winning independent restaurant is set to open its doors in Vangarde Shopping Park in York this November.

The business, which serves afternoon tea, brunch dishes and cakes, opened in 2009 on Cold Bath Road before moving to its current site on James Street in 2019.

In a post on social media, it said: “Exciting news – we will be opening our second Emporium at Vangarde Shopping Park in York this November.

Mama Doreen’s Emporium in Harrogate has announced that it will be opening its second venue in YorkMama Doreen’s Emporium in Harrogate has announced that it will be opening its second venue in York
“Just like Harrogate, the new Emporium will continue to create our beautiful array of afternoon teas, cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes.”

Ahead of its launch, Mama Doreen’s Emporium York is recruiting for a number of part-time and full-time roles for both front and back of house.

For job enquiries, email [email protected]

For more information about Mama Doreen’s Emporium, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/

