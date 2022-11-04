Knaresborough Christmas Market will take place in the first weekend of December.

The plans have been announced for one of the area’s most loved and most traditional Christmas Markets – and it promises to be bigger than ever.

Hailed as the perfect way to mark the start of the festive season, Knaresborough Christmas Market will take place on the first weekend of December.

Boasting nearly 60 stalls, live festive entertainment, a free park and ride, a stunning Christmas Tree Festival and a spectacular firework finale over Knaresborough's famous viaduct, it's an event which is always hugely popular despite the challenging times of the pandemic.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee chair, Hazel Haas said the buzz round the event was always inspiring.

“Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from traders and visitors alike," she said.

"There was such a buzz in the town.

"I think people were just so pleased to see the return of large scale town events after a difficult 18 months.

"The 2022 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders, with stalls selling out way ahead of time and showcases all the wonderful independent shops the town has.

"We are also keen that this year’s market benefits the town as a whole."

Held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, the market opens at 10am each day in Knaresborough town centre.The market will include:

Almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally sourced produce.

Hot roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.

Performances by a wide variety of local dancers, brass bands and choirs.

An invitation to explore Knaresborough’s Castle grounds and the Tudor Courthouse museum

Open doors at the stunning Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Parish Church.

The Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

As always, the market weekend will close at 4.30pm on the Sunday with a fantastic firework finale, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee member Charlotte Gale said the success of the event was evidence of the strength of the town's independent businesses and community organisations.“We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town," she said.

"And it's not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street.

"We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer.

"The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful festive feeling in town on the market weekend.”

The event is the work of a small voluntary committee made up of representatives from Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Rotary Club.

Organisers use proceeds from the market to support local good causes including Knaresborough Rotary Club, Knaresborough Lions, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Air Cadets, Girl Guides Association and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are its charitable partners this year.

The centre of Knaresborough is largely pedestrianised for Knaresborough Christmas Market, but a free park and ride is available from the GSPK car park (HG5 8LF) on Manse Lane to Chapel Street.

