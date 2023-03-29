REVEALED: Panel of judges announced for this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards with just weeks left to get your nominations in
There are just a number of weeks left to enter this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards as organisers urge people to get their nominations in as soon as possible.
The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community and the deadline for entries will close in a matter of weeks on Friday, April 14.
The awards are open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of our series of newspapers.
Businesses shortlisted for an award will be invited to a glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.
Making all the important decisions will be our expert panel of judges who will be reviewing the entries to determine our winners and shortlisted businesses this year.The judges are looking for quality over quantity, so it is imperative that businesses provide enough details for the judges to review.
This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce and Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP will form our panel of judges to determine the winners of the awards.
Stuart Wright, of Evelyn Partners LLP, said: “I am thrilled to be a judge at this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.
"The awards provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of businesses that are driving the economy forward.
"Being a part of this process not only allows me to witness first-hand the impact that these businesses are having on their communities and industries, but also to honour their achievements and inspire others to strive for excellence.”
The awards up for grabs at this years Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards include:
- Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year
- Technology and Digital Award
- Rural Business of the Year
- Diversity and Inclusion Award (NEW)
- Sustainability Award
- Tourism Award
- Employee Health and Wellbeing Programme (NEW)
- Best Independent Business
- Best SME Company
- Large Business of the Year
- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
- Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year
- Business in the Community
To enter and for more information, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2023/