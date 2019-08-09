Revealed - numbers who came to Harrogate Festivals in summer of success

A smashing summer of success for Harrogate International Festivals featuring everything from a superstar DJ to world famous crime writers has produced a record-breaking attendance.

The various blockbusting events presented by the town’s biggest arts producers in the last two months attracted a total of at least 87,000 people.

The Festivals’ chief executive Sharon Canavar said they had met the pledge they made earlier in the year.

She said: “When we launched our 2019 summer season we promised ‘immersive experiences that were out of this world’ – and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what we delivered. I’m extremely proud of the achievements of the Harrogate International Festivals team, who never fail to impress me with their energy and enthusiasm.”

Much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank - top comedians tribute concert



Top 5 events Harrogate International Festivals: Summer 2019 audience figures

1. The nostalgic 1940’s Day in Valley Gardens which attracted 39,000 people

2. The ‘Harrogate Welcomes The World’ Carnival where 22,000 braved appalling weather in Valley Gardens

3. The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Festival which pulled in 15,000 fans of the genre from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, America and Scandinavia

4. The spectacular Museum of the Moon installation in St Wilfrid’s Church with more than 7,000 visitors

5. A variety of concerts in the music festival attended by 4,000 people

Sharon Canavar said: “From what started more than 50 years ago as an arts and science festival held in the summer, it has grown into a truly international celebration of the arts, spanning all four seasons.”

The Festivals will present the Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival in October.

Grand opening of new craft beer bar in Harrogate tomorrow