Revealed: Jobless figures for Harrogate show rate is only about half the national average
The resilience of the Harrogate economy has been shown again in the latest unemployment figures for the area showing the rate is nearly half the national average.
The new data for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency shows there was a big fall in the local unemployment rate last month compared to the same point the previous year.
Figures from the Government showed that there were 1,160 employment-related benefit claimants in Harrogate and Knaresborough in March, equivalent to 1.9 per cent of the working age population.
This compares to a rate of 3.7 per cent nationally.
Although the figure remained static from February to March, the change on last year was a decrease of 160 claimants.
Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones MP welcomed the news, saying: “Our JobCentre Plus team do an incredible job helping people into work.
"These ongoing good figures – well below the national average – reflect that.”