Revealed: How Harrogate's hotels returned to pre-Covid business levels and why they want the Christmas market extended

The Harrogate Advertiser can reveal the plea from the hospitality sector to build on the success of Harrogate's most spectacular-ever Christmas campaign is based on new data showing strong occupancy rates in the town’s hotels in December – despite the rail strikes.

Held from December 2 to December 11, Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2022 was the first of its kind since the demise of the long-standing four-day Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill.

The bigger and longer new Christmas Fayre located on Cambridge Street and Market Place not only saw a forest of market stalls appearing in the town centre but a feast of other family attractions including a London Eye-style ferris wheel.

The Crown Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The positive impact on visitor numbers of this joint effort led by Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and Destination Harrogate was such, the only complaint from Harrogate Hoteliers Association now is that the fayre wasn’t long enough.

Having mostly seen business return to pre-Covid levels, hoteliers say they are are in favour of having the Fayre back next time for an extra week – or more.

Anthony Blundell, Head of Business Development for the Provenance Collection which owns West Park Hotel in Harrogate, said:

"West Park had the best December on record, which we are sure is partly due to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre during the first two weeks of December.

Dan Siddle, General Manager of the Crown Hotel, Crown Place, Harrogate.

"Our only complaint is that it didn't go on long enough as we noticed a drop off of walk in guests the day the Christmas Market closed.

"Long live the Harrogate Christmas Market!"

Harrogate Hoteliers Association data December 2022

Total members: 12

James Thomlinson, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Harrogate­, Kings Road, Harrogate.

Total number of bedrooms: 1,298

Occupancy rate during Harrogate Christmas Fayre: Approximately 90%, then 70% in the following three weeks of December.

Occupancy rate during December: Average occupancy across the town was approximately 76%.

The impact of Harrogate Christmas Market: What Harrogate hotel bosses say…

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager, Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate.

Hotel: Hotel du Vin, Prospect Place, Harrogate

Comments: Adam Green, General Manager.

Occupancy rates: "Hotel du Vin enjoyed a superb December, with hotel occupancy up 3% against pre-covid 2019 levels.”

Impact of Harrogate Christmas Fayre: "Catering saw an unprecedented level of enquiries with key dates booking up six months in advance and bistro covers up 5% vs 2019.

"The Destination Christmas activity through December was a large contributor to this and the overall feel of the town, it was a fantastic addition and we would certainly support further enhancements in 2023 in terms of duration and offering.”

The year ahead: "In January we saw business levels and enquiries in-line or exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Hotel du Vin, Prospect Place, Harrogate.

“It is clear that Harrogate continues to show incredible resilience against the current macro-economic situation as a destination of choice for day trippers and overnight guests alike.

Hotel: Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate.

Comments: Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager.

Occupancy rates: “Overall, were were happy with the Christmas period with an increase in occupancy on last year.

Impact of Harrogate Christmas Fayre: “"The Christmas market had a great impact on the town.

"Bringing people from far and wide the Harrogate to experience what was on offer and certainly supporting trade.

"It would be fantastic to see this extended throughout December.

The year ahead: "We remain positive for 2023 due to the having a great hotel, located in a wonderful town.”

Hotel: Crowne Plaza Harrogate­, Kings Road, Harrogate.

Comments: James Thomlinson, General Manager.

Occupancy rates: "Our December occupancy were back to pre-Covid levels.Average Rate and spend per guest up on per covid levels by 18% in December

Impact of Harrogate Christmas Fayre: “The Christmas Fayre was far better than the previous three-day Christmas Market held in November near Montpellier.

"The additional Christmas lighting looked great and the work Harrogate BID did to support the town’s Christmas campaign was excellent.

"Our average rate and spend per guest was up on pre-Covid levels by 18% in December.

The year ahead: “Despite issues facing businesses in increased costs, we are optimistic that revenues in 2023 will be strong in Harrogate.”

Hotel: HRH Group including The Yorkshire Hotel and The White Hart, Harrogate

Comments: Simon J Cotton,Managing Director.

Occupancy rates: "Christmas trade was up overall. Footfall during the Christmas Fayre’s ten days was noticeably higher than 2021.

Impact of Harrogate Christmas Fayre: "The new fayre and having activities like the ice rink, big wheel and the road train all gave lots of reasons to visit over and above just shopping and these people then go on to look for food and drink offerings.

The year ahead: “The business on our books books looking ahead gives us a quiet confidence that 2023 will actually be pretty good overall.

"Whilst Harrogate is not recession proof, we are lucky that the type of visitor we attract to the town will always have a certain level of disposable income, so I believe we are lucky in that we'll at least be cushioned from some of the national economic pressures.”

Hotel: The Crown Hotel, Crown Place, Harrogate

Comments: Dan Siddle, General Manager.

Occupancy rates: “We did notably better than 2021. Comparing our figures to pre-Covid levels, we were busier than 2019 for hotel occupancy with an increase of approximately 10%.”

Impact of Harrogate Christmas Fayre: “A lot of our business was based on the new Christmas Fayre.

"In previous years, we would always be full on the weekend of the Christmas Market in November.

"Having a market for longer in December increased demand.

"We would be in favour of making it longer.

"We need to match other locations like Manchester and attract better stalls and improve the Christmas Fayre further.

The year ahead: “The cost of living problems have had less of an impact than we expected.

"2022 was still a record breaking year for us and 2023 is looking to break those records again.