Revealed: Historic Harrogate district hotel is to reopen shortly after major refurbishment

The rebirth of the Dower House Hotel and Spa in Knaresborough will see the mid-18th century building re-emerge next week with a new name, 56 bedrooms and a brand-new bar and restaurant space.

The historic, the Grade II-listed venue will now be known as The Knaresborough Inn after The Inn Collection Group, the successful Newcastle-based pub with rooms operator, bought it in December 2021 and launched a refurbishment to bring the heritage hotel into its owner’s model of hospitality.

The transformation of the Dower House at Bond End in Knaresborough follows The Inn Collection’s recent reopening of the Edwardian era St George Hotel in Harrogate as The Harrogate Inn.

Owners hope The Knaresborough Inn, which will reopen on Thursday, August 31, will be the place to eat, drink and sleep in Knaresborough.

Parts of the site date back to the 15th century, when built by the Slingsby family.

In a mark of respect for the heritage of the site, the former Dower House has been given a new coat of arms with iconography relevant to the history of the town and the building.

Made up of a shield flanked by two griffins, acknowledging the links of the building to the Slingsby family, the design sees the left-hand side contain a recurring pattern that combines a historical emblem related to St. Robert of Knaresborough and the white rose of Yorkshire.

The right-hand side of the shield features further reference to the builders of the original Dower House with a white chevron, and a leopard’s head taken from the Slingsby family crest.

With a food-driven pub at the core of the offering at The Knaresborough Inn, the new name is intended to help it be easily identified and become a focal point of the community.

Next up in the hospitality company’s programme of expansion and rebranding will the former Ripon Spa Hotel which is set to become The Ripon Inn.