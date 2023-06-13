News you can trust since 1836
REVEALED: Harrogate’s hospitality and tourism heroes celebrated at sell-out awards evening at Royal Hall

Hospitality heroes were rewarded for their excellence and commitment last night at a gala dinner to celebrate the best Harrogate has to offer.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 3 min read

This year was the fifteenth year of the sell-out awards evening, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association (HHTA).

Hosts Simon Cotton and David Ritson were joined by general managers from the member Harrogate hotels from HHTA to present the coveted awards at the Royal Hall.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

Harrogate’s hospitality and tourism heroes have been celebrated at a sell-out awards evening at the Royal Hall
During February and March, members of the public and visitors to Harrogate were invited to nominate individuals who they thought deserved special recognition and helped generate over 1000 nominations before a shortlist was chosen by the category sponsors who judge the awards.

David Ritson, General Manager of the Old Swan Hotel and co-organiser of the event, said: “The awards are a fantastic occasion for the town and beyond.

"They reward not only the winners, but all those who are shortlisted and work in every area of hospitality, recognising the effort and commitment they make on a daily basis.

“We received so many entries this year and after what our industry has been through recently it was great to see such a large number of the community getting involved.

"We have been able to reward some very worthy winners.

"The nominations we receive outline the amazing feats that this industry can generate.

"We are extremely lucky to live and work in a town where the community comes together to make it such a great place.”

The Black Tie event carries a light theme each year and guests are always kept in suspense about what it will be for the night.

This year’s theme was a ‘Night At The Movies’ which saw Simon and David arrive via a video of the two of them having to get ‘Back To The Future’, complete with their very own DeLorean Time Machine.

Harrogate Theatre Choir performed a medley of big movie hits and there was even a Star Wars battle scene with over 20 storm troopers and other characters from the film.

The dinner was wrapped up with a scene from Willy Wonka with Oompah Loompah’s, chocolate bars for everyone present and of course there was a Golden Ticket winner.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH Group and co-organiser of the awards, added: “We would like to thank everyone who supported us in the awards.

"We had a record response to nominations and a record number of people wanting to attend the dinner and awards at the Royal Hall.

"The hospitality sector is so important to this town’s economy and it is wonderful to see the crème de la crème of their category being acclaimed for their efforts, both those shortlisted and those who won deserve their ‘moment’ in the spotlight and it was great to see everyone celebrating.”

Here is a full list of all the winners from the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Rudding Park Spa

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Best Bar

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum and Monkey

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

La Feria

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Lisa Ambler – Old Swan Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate

Stephanie Moon

