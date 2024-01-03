REVEALED: Harrogate pub The Woodlands set to undergo major £300,000 refurbishment with work due to start next week

The Woodlands pub, located on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, is set to undergo a major refurbishment worth £300,000, with work due to start next week.

The refurbishment work will start on Monday, January 8 and is set to reopen at the end of February with a new food and drink offer.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars says they “want to transform it into the best family friendly community and sports pub in the area”.

The funds are being spent on a top-to-toe redecoration of the interior to include new hard flooring, carpets and furniture to give the pub a brighter, smarter more contemporary look and feel.

The pub’s exterior is also to be given a complete makeover, repainted in a smart grey-blue and white with new signage, lighting and in warmer months, hanging baskets.

To the front there will be a beer garden with new tables and chairs, and behind will be a sheltered beer garden.

A new sports area will be created with a pool table, traditional darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

A kitchen upgrade is also taking place to enable the pub to extend its traditional pub favourites and cater for the increased number of visitors it expects to attract.

The investment by Star Pubs & Bars has enabled Paul Caunt and Matthew Carr to take on the management of the pub.

They had both previously worked for Matthew’s father who had the lease of the pub for many years.

Paul said: "Matthew’s father decided to retire last year when his lease came to an end.

"We thought we would have to leave the pub but we were delighted when we found out that it was going to benefit from a major investment and that there was an opportunity to manage it.

"We were both ready to run our own pub so it’s a dream come true.

"We make a great team as Matthew is responsible for the kitchen, and I am responsible for front of house.

“We were both brought up in Harrogate and both live nearby so know what locals want and the area needs.

"We get on well with the regulars and there’s a fantastic community spirit.”

Paul and Matthew plan to host a pub quiz twice a week, show live sport on TV and if there’s interest, will look to host live music.

They are also looking for pool and darts teams to put the pub on the map.

The drinks will include a selection of premium wines, spirits, and beers as well as cocktails, cask and craft ales and Heineken 0.0.

Beers will include Birra Moretti and Beavertown, as well as Theakstons and Timothy Taylor’s.

Andy Moore, Star Pubs & Bars Investment Manager, added: “The Woodlands is in a prominent position on a busy crossroads near to the Great Yorkshire Showground and near Harrogate Town Football Club.

"It’s tired looking at the moment, a bit of an eyesore, but with this major investment it will be somewhere that locals can be proud of.

“The immediate area has plenty of top-quality food pubs, but no real top quality community local offering sport.

"With Matthew and Paul at the helm, a new look and new food and drink menus, I am confident it will deliver what is needed locally.

"People will have the type of pub on their doorstep that previously they had to travel to.