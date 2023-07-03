Revealed: Harrogate is set to host giant Carnival with spectacular street parade

The unique annual event is back on Sunday, July 30 and will kick off with a street parade through the town centre before heading to the Valley Gardens.

The festivities will also include the Leeds West Indian Carnival, a dance stage with belly dancing and other performances, a series of workshops and more.

The full programme for Carnival will be announced later this month.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager at Destination Harrogate, said: “Carnival is set to captivate the streets of Harrogate once again, promising an extraordinary celebration of food, dancing and sounds from around the world.

“Carnival will also draw visitors from further afield to join in the celebrations with our residents, with opportunity to boost our visitor economy and showcase the town as an amazing visitor destination.

“This exciting and unique event is perfectly suited to the Valley Gardens, one of many fantastic event spaces that we’re fortunate to have here in Harrogate."

Carnival has become a much-loved highlight of Harrogate's cultural calendar since it was first commissioned in 2019 by Destination Harrogate under North Yorkshire Council and produced by Harrogate International Festivals.

Free for everyone to attend, the event celebrates the diversity, colours, costumes, sounds and flavours from the four quarters of the world in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

With global music, themed food zones, art and craft workshops and street theatre, the event is a family-friendly day out and promises to provide a true party atmosphere

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Open to Business, Coun Derek Bastiman, said: "This event serves as a celebration of the vibrant cultures and traditions that enrich our society.

"Carnival is a chance for our community to come together, embrace diversity and create lasting memories.

"We can't wait to see the streets of Harrogate come alive with colour, music and the spirit of unity."

More information at:

Harrogate International Festivals is welcoming volunteers for flag-waving, community representatives, or just those interested in dressing up for this year’s theme.