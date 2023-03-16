Revealed: Destination Harrogate's delight as visitor economy figures outstrip pre-pandemic levels

According to the latest STEAM figures1, visitors in 2022 were staying longer and spending more than in 2019 - contributing £637m to the local economy last year, compared with £606m three years previously.

In total, revenue generated by visits in 2022 was up by more than £30.5m on 2019, equating to a rise in economic impact of 5.1%.

This outperforms the annual target increase set out in Harrogate district’s Destination Management Plan for 2023-2025 of 4%.

In total, revenue generated by visits to Harrogate in 2022 was up by more than £30.5m on 2019. This picture shows visitors arriving at Rudding Park. (Charlotte Gale Photography)

The average length of stay for visitors to the district in 2022 also increased from 2019 to 3.5 days, compared with 3.3 days previously.

2019 was in itself an exceptional year, with the UCI Championships taking place in Harrogate - leading to higher hotel occupancy rates in September than at any other point during the year.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager, Destination Harrogate said: “This is fantastic news for our local businesses and residents and testament to the hard work of everyone in the DMO, and of our partners with whose support we are able to deliver these results.

“The fact that people are staying longer and spending more aligns directly with our objectives of a sustainable tourism model, attracting more revenue into the local economy, whilst minimising the impact on the environment."

Since its launch in March 2022, Destination Harrogate has delivered a range of activity to bring more visitors into the district, including the launch of a new Health and Wellbeing campaign.

Under the ‘Visit Harrogate’ brand, the campaign draws on the Harrogate district’s rich spa heritage, targeting a higher spending audience and encouraging longer visits.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Cabinet Member for culture, tourism and sport at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Harrogate’s visitor economy is the largest driver of the local economy second only to the property sector, and its value cannot be underestimated.