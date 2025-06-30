REVEALED: Date set for closure of much-loved Booths supermarket in Ripon after 16 remarkable years

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST
A popular family-owned high-end supermarket in Ripon has announced that it will be closing its doors for good next month.

Booths, located on Marshall Way, will be closing for the final time at 4pm on Sunday, July 20.

It was confirmed in May that the 'Waitrose of the North' would close after 16 years in the city and be replaced by a Tesco store.

A spokesperson at Booths said: “Closing any Booths store is always a difficult decision and we'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to our colleagues and customers for their support over the years.

Booths, a popular family-owned high-end supermarket in Ripon, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good at 4pm on Sunday, July 20

"The store will be open as usual until closure, and after this we'd love to welcome you to any of our other Booths stores across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Cheshire.”

An official opening date for Tesco has not been set.

