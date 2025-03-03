REVEALED: Date announced for opening of new independent speakeasy cocktail bar in Harrogate town centre

A brand new independent speakeasy cocktail bar is set to open its doors at a prime location in Harrogate town centre this week.

Over & Above will be opening on Cheltenham Crescent, above the Little Ale House, at 5pm on Thursday, March 6.

Rich Hamer, owner of Over & Above, discovered his love for cocktails when he was running cocktail bars in Edinburgh 14 years ago whilst studying for his MSc in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University.

After graduating, he moved to London and worked as the Head of Prestige and Advocacy across the UK for Sipsmith Gin.

He spent over ten years with Sipsmith, where he worked and built lasting relationships with some of the best bartenders from across the globe – further fuelling his passion and knowledge for creating delicious drinks.

Rich said: “Over & Above will offer drinks and a service that go ‘over and above the norm’.

"Think neighbourhood friendliness with upmarket serves in a relaxed but beautiful setting.

"The menu is built using techniques that allow us to offer unique serves.”

Split across two floors, the bar will offer table service only, as well as events, masterclasses and private hire.

Rich added: “We have exciting plans to offer masterclasses, tastings, events and even host takeovers from some of the best UK’s bars, bringing their team, menus and soundtracks to life in our top floor bar.

"We are really excited to offer something new to Harrogate residents.

“The team has been hard at work getting the bar ready and we can’t wait to share Over & Above with you all.”

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/overandabove.bar/