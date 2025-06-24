REVEALED: Date announced for opening of new family‑run countrywear store in Harrogate town centre
Rufford's Country Lifestyle will be opening on Cambridge Crescent at 9.30am on Saturday, July 5.
Known for its blend of classic country style and modern design, Rufford's is a British clothing brand offering high-quality, durable apparel inspired by rural and outdoor living.
Founded by father-daughter duo Becky and Ged Clarke, the store offers a carefully curated selection of premium brands including Barbour, Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor, Dubarry, Ariat, R.M. Williams, and more.
The move builds on the success of Rufford’s existing store in Lancashire, where the business has grown steadily over the past eight years.
A spokesperson at Rufford’s said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our signature style, brands, and service to this vibrant town.
"From carefully curated collections to in-store exclusives, there’s so much to look forward to.
"Keep your eyes peeled on our socials over the coming weeks for behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, launch details, and all the exciting things we’ve got planned.”
A spokesperson at Harrogate Businesses Improvement District (BID) added: “Featuring a signature mix of rural fashion and homeware, we can't wait for this new addition to our business community.”
Rufford’s Country Lifestyle will be open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am till 5.30pm and Sundays from 10.30am till 4.30pm.
For more information about Rufford’s Country Lifestyle, visit https://ruffords.com/
