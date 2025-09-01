REVEALED: Date announced for opening of new champagne and cheese restaurant in Harrogate town centre

A brand new champagne and cheese restaurant is set to open its doors in the heart of Harrogate later this month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champagne + Fromage will officially open on Royal Parade in Harrogate on Friday, September 12, with bookings now available.

The quirky venue will offer a menu featuring Champagne, cheese, charcuterie and other French delicacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch in Harrogate marks the latest expansion for Champagne + Fromage, which already has locations in London, Chester, Greenwich, Bath and the Isle of Wight.

Champagne + Fromage, a brand new champagne and cheese restaurant, will officially open its doors on Royal Parade in Harrogate on Friday, September 12

A spokesperson at Champagne + Fromage said: “Champagne + Fromage is more than just a restaurant - it’s a journey through the heart of France’s culinary traditions.

"Our concept is simple yet sophisticated, offering an exquisite pairing of Champagne and artisanal cheeses.

"It’s a place where friends and family enjoy the finest delicacies in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to change the perception that Champagne is for celebration only.

"Champagne is a wine and as such can be drunk anytime, by itself or with a meal.

"It’s the perfect pairing with cheese, much more than red or white wine.”

For more information about Champagne + Fromage and to book a table, visit https://champagneplusfromage.co.uk/