REVEALED: Date announced for opening of new champagne and cheese restaurant in Harrogate town centre
Champagne + Fromage will officially open on Royal Parade in Harrogate on Friday, September 12, with bookings now available.
The quirky venue will offer a menu featuring Champagne, cheese, charcuterie and other French delicacies.
The launch in Harrogate marks the latest expansion for Champagne + Fromage, which already has locations in London, Chester, Greenwich, Bath and the Isle of Wight.
A spokesperson at Champagne + Fromage said: “Champagne + Fromage is more than just a restaurant - it’s a journey through the heart of France’s culinary traditions.
"Our concept is simple yet sophisticated, offering an exquisite pairing of Champagne and artisanal cheeses.
"It’s a place where friends and family enjoy the finest delicacies in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
"We want to change the perception that Champagne is for celebration only.
"Champagne is a wine and as such can be drunk anytime, by itself or with a meal.
"It’s the perfect pairing with cheese, much more than red or white wine.”
For more information about Champagne + Fromage and to book a table, visit https://champagneplusfromage.co.uk/