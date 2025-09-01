REVEALED: Date announced for opening of new champagne and cheese restaurant in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:26 BST
A brand new champagne and cheese restaurant is set to open its doors in the heart of Harrogate later this month.

Champagne + Fromage will officially open on Royal Parade in Harrogate on Friday, September 12, with bookings now available.

The quirky venue will offer a menu featuring Champagne, cheese, charcuterie and other French delicacies.

The launch in Harrogate marks the latest expansion for Champagne + Fromage, which already has locations in London, Chester, Greenwich, Bath and the Isle of Wight.

Champagne + Fromage, a brand new champagne and cheese restaurant, will officially open its doors on Royal Parade in Harrogate on Friday, September 12

A spokesperson at Champagne + Fromage said: “Champagne + Fromage is more than just a restaurant - it’s a journey through the heart of France’s culinary traditions.

"Our concept is simple yet sophisticated, offering an exquisite pairing of Champagne and artisanal cheeses.

"It’s a place where friends and family enjoy the finest delicacies in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"We want to change the perception that Champagne is for celebration only.

"Champagne is a wine and as such can be drunk anytime, by itself or with a meal.

"It’s the perfect pairing with cheese, much more than red or white wine.”

For more information about Champagne + Fromage and to book a table, visit https://champagneplusfromage.co.uk/

