Revealed: Crucial ballot see 76% 'yes' vote by Harrogate businesses in support of BID's work for another five years

With a ‘yes’ vote of 76 per cent, Harrogate Business Improvement District is proud to announce that BID members have voted in favour for another five-year term.

The new term – which will start officially in January 2024 – will see the Harrogate BID team, led by a group of directors who give their time for free, focus on three all-encompassing new objectives; pride in the town; a vibrant town and voice and vision, with even greater scrutiny of the return on investment in relation to each one.

Dan Siddle, BID Chair, said: “The past five years have been quite something.

Members of the Harrogate BID team celebrate being voted in for another five-year term, which officially kicks off in January 2024.

"There is no doubt that since Harrogate BID launched, it has comprehensively delivered.

"We have become part of what Harrogate is all about, helping to shout about and celebrate what the town has to offer, to consumers and businesses alike.

“I am confident that our new five-year business plan and streamlined objectives, will help shape the town further over the years to come to ensure Harrogate thrives long into the future.”

Harrogate BID found was initially voted into place five years ago, in 2019.

The Harrogate economy is built partly on its long-standing key success as a visitor destination and working with its BID members ensures the town centre excels as a place for business, to shop, visit and enjoy.

BID has aimed to deliver benefits in challenging times using a levy raised from businesses including cleaner pavements, bold street art, footfall increasing campaigns, floral flare, match funding grants, collaborative networking, locked in local spend and much more.

It has also been involved in a series of successful partnerships to bring entertaining events to the town centre to boost footfall.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “The fact that businesses voted to retain BID, without the backing of North Yorkshire Council makes it even more credible.

"Most BIDs have the backing of their Local Authority as part of the ballot process, which in our case would have added 12 per cent to the result.

"If nothing else, this provides a true representation from the businesses within the BID area.

“This makes the result an even more positive one and demonstrates that local businesses value the work that we have done and will now continue to do for the next five years.”

Over the past 12 months, BID has worked on intensive consultation, surveys, networking events and sector receptions, where data has been gathered to demonstrate the benefits it has brought and help it develop a new business plan for a second term.

Dan Siddle, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported BID and also to our staff and board members for their hard work over the last five years.”

Harrogate has fantastic assets, but it not immune to the general challenges high streets across the UK face, whether it is a pandemic or a cost-of-living crisis.

The work of the BID aims to support, safeguard and improve Harrogate for businesses, visitors and residents alike, to make the town the best it can be.

