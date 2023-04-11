News you can trust since 1836
Retail unit comes on the market to let in street in Harrogate town centre

A retail unit has gone up for let in Harrogate town centre.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

The sign outside Harrogate Pharmacy at 1-3 Haywra Crescent in Harrogate says "To let - ground floor retail unit".

Lettings agent Carter Jonas describes the 1,330 sq ft (123.6 sq m) retail unit as:

"A spacious ground floor retail unit located close to Harrogate Town centre.

The 'To Let' sign outside Harrogate Pharmacy at 1-3 Haywra Crescent in Harrogate.The 'To Let' sign outside Harrogate Pharmacy at 1-3 Haywra Crescent in Harrogate.
"The unit is predominantly open plan and benefits from a double frontage which floods the unit with natural light and provides plenty of opportunity for window displays and merchandising.

"The unit is situated in a prominent position on Bower Street and abuts East Parade."

