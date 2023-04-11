Retail unit comes on the market to let in street in Harrogate town centre
A retail unit has gone up for let in Harrogate town centre.
The sign outside Harrogate Pharmacy at 1-3 Haywra Crescent in Harrogate says "To let - ground floor retail unit".
Lettings agent Carter Jonas describes the 1,330 sq ft (123.6 sq m) retail unit as:
"A spacious ground floor retail unit located close to Harrogate Town centre.
"The unit is predominantly open plan and benefits from a double frontage which floods the unit with natural light and provides plenty of opportunity for window displays and merchandising.
"The unit is situated in a prominent position on Bower Street and abuts East Parade."