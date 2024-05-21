Restaurant at luxury hotel in Harrogate set to launch brand-new brunch menu this spring bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Barking George, located at The Harrogate Inn, is launching its brand-new brunch menu this spring bank holiday weekend.

Boasting a tasty range of food and drinks, the selection has been carefully crafted to cater to all tastes and will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between 9am and 3pm.

Traditional English breakfast time classics including the obligatory bacon sandwich and eggs benedict are all present and correct, as are sweet treats such as American pancakes with a berry compote, maple syrup and Greek yoghurt or French toast with apple, cinnamon, honey and sultanas.

The more adventurous can indulge in truffle wild mushrooms, spicy grilled Nduja sausage or a black pudding and smoked bacon hash while those looking for a more lunch can enjoy Tabbouleh salads, crispy fish buns and New York Deli-style sandwiches.

A wide range of teas and coffees, including a range of lattes, are available throughout the brunch service whilst from 11am, cocktails, pitchers, champagne and prosecco are served also.

Henry White, General Manager at The Harrogate Inn, said: “We can’t wait to introduce our brunch menu over the spring bank holiday and to bring a new experience for people to discover in the town.

“Our chefs have been busy creating a menu packed with choices that are perfect for an early morning start or a mid-afternoon meet up and the bar team have been perfecting the serves of the signature drinks that are part of the brunch offering.

“I’m excited by what we will be offering and feel that the mix of time-served favourites and something a little bit different will go down well with the town.

"I can heartily recommend the pancakes.”

One of the chefs aiming to tantalise the tastebuds of brunch-goers will be Felix Allen, fresh from his triumph in The Inn Collection Group’s competition to find the best young chef in its kitchens.

The 20-year-old joined the kitchen at The Harrogate Inn back in October having previously worked in telesales after taking a break from working as a fine dining chef.

Serving up pan-roasted cod served with lemon butter potatoes, a fennel and dill salad and a beurre Blanc split with parsley oil, Felix’s win will see his dish feature on special menus across The Inn Collection Group’s 30-site estate later this summer.

Before then though, Barking George’s brunch will launch with a fanfare this coming Saturday (May 25) with a Bank Holiday Garden Party taking place on the Crescent Gardens terrace from 11am onwards.

Working with Harrogate-based Enchantica’s, live music including percussionist Romi Fox and sets from DJ Stevie C will entertain throughout whilst hosts Lady Gisele and Lady Whiplash will keep the atmosphere fun and vibrant.