Residents pledge support for new Lidl supermarket and care home in Wetherby that could create up to 160 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite local support, the application has been recommended for refusal by planning officers and so the discounter is encouraging households to ensure their voices are heard ahead of the plans going to the committee on Thursday, October 19.

The plans, which also received tremendous support from the community during the pre-application stage, outline an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s, provided by Springfield Healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footprint and layout of the care home and eco-homes have been carefully considered to respond to its surroundings.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have pledged their support for a new Lidl supermarket and care home in Wetherby

There will also be four individually designed gardens for residents to use with a variety of care needs, including dementia.

The much-needed care facility would be accompanied by a modern supermarket featuring Lidl’s in-store bakery, as well as customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Environmental sustainability is at the heart of the proposals and the development would reach a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and will include solar panels and Electric Vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the proposals being considered at the committee meeting, which is due to take place later this month, the applicants are calling on residents to ensure their views are heard.

Liam Schofield, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, said: “There is widespread support for the development and we’re incredibly grateful to the local community who continue to come out and back the plans.

"Given this strong support, we were naturally disappointed to hear that planning officers have recommended the application is refused.

"We want to ensure those living in the area have convenient access to our high-quality, affordable produce and would encourage as many people as possible to make sure their voices are heard by adding their names to the petition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Lee, CEO of Springfield Healthcare Group added: “As well as a new Lidl store and much needed elderly care and senior living accommodation on this site, the plans would also regenerate this key gateway into Wetherby, creating local jobs and representing a significant boost to the local economy.”

If approved, the multi-million pound investment will create around 160 new full and part-time jobs for the local economy.

So far, there have been over 610 supportive representations on the planning file with many expressing support for increased local shopping choice and affordable prices, alongside a much-needed care facility, sensitively designed on a key gateway site.

More than 200 residents have also signed a petition in support of the plans so far with numbers increasing by the day.