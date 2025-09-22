Residents invited to have their say on proposed plans for 320 new homes in Harrogate

Residents in Harrogate have been invited to view and comment on plans for a new residential development off Penny Pot Lane.

Taylor Wimpey is preparing an Outline Planning Application for approximately 320 new homes, a flexible building space which could be marked for many uses, and significant green open space.

The proposed development will provide a variety of new homes ranging from one- to five-bedroom homes, with 40 per cent affordable homes included.

The national housebuilder is holding a public consultation to seek the views of local residents.

James Smith, Strategic Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “High quality and affordable homes are much needed in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire.

"This site off Penny Pot Lane can assist people at many stages of life – young people wanting to gain a foot on the housing ladder, growing families, or those wishing to downsize and remain in the local area.

“We want to maximise the community benefits of this scheme and are therefore seeking feedback on how a flexible community building could be best utilised.

"Swathes of green open space would be included alongside an equipped children’s play area, as we recognise the importance of accessible spaces for people to gather and enjoy.

"We hope as many people as possible will join us for this consultation to help shape these exciting proposals.”

Feedback from members of the local community will help to shape the Outline Planning Application before it is submitted to North Yorkshire Council in late Autumn 2025.

For more information and to have your say on the plans, visit www.newhomes-pennypotlane.co.uk