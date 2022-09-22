New manager Sam and her beautiful six-year-old Bouvier des Flanders, Bear outside The Nelson Inn in Harrogate.

Located on Skipton Road on the outskirts of Harrogate, the Nelson Inn was built around 1776 and remained as a private house until early in the 19th century.

The well-known pub received its name in around 1805, being named, like many others at the time, after Lord Nelson’s great victory.

New owners Brunning and Price, which owns a group of 80 pub restaurants primarily in the Northwest of England and North Wales, are set to reopen the pub at 5pm on Wednesday, November 16.

There will be an outside terrace to the front and lawns to the rear of the pub filled with outside tables.

There will also be a classic tractor for children to play on.

Inside the pub the bar will sit at the heart of all things, housing six local ales alongside all the usual suspects.

At the helm will be Sam Aston. Sam has worked in the hospitality industry all of her working life, most recently as an Area Manager on the Isle of Wight and before that at the Gravesberie Inn on the Wirral.

The Nelson Inn sees a chance for Sam to return back to the mainland to be closer to friends and family and she brings with her fiancé Shaun and their beautiful six-year-old Bouvier des Flanders, Bear.

Joining Sam in the management team will be Stuart Russell as Head Chef. Stu is no stranger to Brunning and Price as he currently works at the Grosvenor Arms near Chester.

The menus will be decided in house by the team and published to the website each morning so you can whet your appetite before you even arrive.

The menus will have a spine of freshly prepared, classic British dishes complemented by more exotic influences from other parts of the world. A children’s menu and a Gluten Free menu accredited by Coeliac UK will also run alongside the Daily Menu.

Robert and Francesca with be joining the team as Junior Deputy Managers, both local to Harrogate and full of experience, Robert from Bettys Tea Room and Francesca having worked in several restaurants in town.

They are looking for a Bar Manager to complete the Management Team and then a whole host of others to make up a 40 strong group of people, from maintenance people to chefs and kitchen assistants and front of house bar people and waiting crew.

So if you’d like to find out more, visit the website www.nelsoninn.co.uk and get in touch. You can also pop down to one of their recruitment open days at Killinghall Village Hall on Thursday, October 13 (11am-7pm) and Friday, October 14 (8:30am-3pm) or Thursday, October 20 (11am-4pm).

Dogs will be welcomed in the bar area and monthly pub dog walks will be advertised once Sam has her feet under the table and behind the bar.