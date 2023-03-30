Renowned chef at one of North Yorkshire's greatest hidden jewels wins Michelin Star

Located at the impeccably-restored Grade II* listed Palladian mansion in beautiful parkland near Ripon, Shaun Rankin’s eponymous fine dining restaurant at Grantley Hall offers diners a unique experience.

Boasting dishes rooted in northern heritage, the restaurant is thrilled to have retained its Michelin Star, which has been upheld since January 2021.

Chef Patron, Shaun Rankin, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to hear that we have retained our Michelin star for a third year running – the team and I could not be more proud.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to work alongside such incredible local suppliers and I’m honoured to be able to use such a rich variety of their produce on our Taste of Home menu.

"I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all those who have supported us over the years.

"I look forward to welcoming even more guests in the future, to experience all that fine-dining in Yorkshire has to offer.”

Shaun’s Michelin starred approach can be appreciated in his Taste of Home menu inspired by fond memories of his childhood growing up in Yorkshire.

Shaun Rankin, whose eponymous fine dining restaurant at Grantley Hall near Ripon has retained its MICHELIN Star status for the third year running.

Taste of Home was developed around coming back home to Yorkshire but also a celebration of the fantastic ingredients that the county has to offer- from the succulent seafood on the Yorkshire coast, to Yorkshire forced rhubarb.

Each dish is based around the flavours of the ingredients, taking a traditional or nostalgic dish and using the finest ingredients with new techniques to elevate it.

Being environmentally conscious is of the utmost importance to Shaun and his team.

Sustainable practices include foraging, preserving, pickling and storing ingredients.

First opened in the summer of 2019, Grantley Hall offers 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, three stunning bars, the Three Graces Spa and the Elite Luxury Gym.

