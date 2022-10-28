Remarkable success of country pub near Harrogate in this year's Yorkshire Tourism Awards

Yorkshire Tourism Awards success - The Inn South Stainley co-owners Graham Usher and Matthew Rose.

The Inn South Stanley, which was purchased by MATTGRAY Hospitality in Spring 2021, has once again become a must-visit destination for those who enjoy great food, real ales and luxurious accommodation.

This year’s Yorkshire Tourism Awards have seen The Inn South Stanley nominated in the following categories:

Best Pub or Brewery Award

B&B or Guest House of the Year

Dog Friendly Accommodation of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Owned and run by partners Graham Usher and Matt Rose, MATTGRAY Hospitality also operates two other successful pubs - The Castle Inn at Cawood, and the Drovers Arms at Skipwith, both in Selby, the latter of which has also been nominated in the Best Pub or Brewery category.

Prior to the purchasing The Inn South Stainley, the previous owners invested more than £1.5m on converting the original standalone building into eight luxury bedrooms, fully refurbishing the pub’s interior, and creating a further four luxury guest rooms.

The pair have now added two teepees with fire pits, in different parts of the inn’s extensive grounds, to host a range of private functions, including private wedding parties.

Co-owner Graham Usher said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we have been nominated in not just one category, but five.

"When the business came on the market we knew it was of a very high standard and just perfect for our first-fully owned venue.

“With the No 36 Ripon, Harrogate, Leeds bus stopping right outside, its ideal for staff, and for customers who want to leave the car at home.

“Since opening, we have built a great team and a loyal customer base which is growing all the time

“Being shortlisted for these awards is a testament to the team here, both front and back of house, and I'm very much looking forward to the awards ceremony which will be a wonderful celebration of Yorkshire’s tourism industry.”