Record success for Harrogate event venues at Great Yorkshire Showground as business booms

One of Harrogate’s most important event centres is enjoying a boom of high end retail business as the town bucks gloomy economic trends.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

January and March are proving to be record months for Pavilions of Harrogate.

In the first quarter of the year, this 14-room event space will host 150 events ranging from retail sales, to funerals, dinners and conferences.

Its sister venue at the Great Yorkshire Showground – Yorkshire Event Centre – is also enjoying a hugely successful start to the year with a wave of bookings.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of Pavilions of Harrogate and the Yorkshire Event Centre, said: “We have had a series of really successful retail events at Pavilions of Harrogate which continue to attract a new audience to the showground.

"Event organisers tell us they are impressed by the venues, our commitment to sustainability and the passion and dedication of our wonderful team.

"We are excited that 2023 will be our most successful year ever in both our venues.”

Last month saw Reiss at the Pavilions for the first time while last week saw Brodie Cashmere also holding their debut event at the Harrogate venue.

The Sweaty Betty Sale runs from Monday, March 20 to Wednesday, March 22 while the Joules Sale will run from Thursday, March 23 to Saturday, March 25.

Looking further ahead, The Boden Sale will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate from September 20-21.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Event Centre has also signed up a number of big name new events.

This includes Fully Charged LIVE North 2023, the World’s no.1 Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Show on Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

Comic Con will be at the Yorkshire Event Centre on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 as part of a national tour.

Organisers of the UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show recently announced their relocation to the Great Yorkshire Showground. Rebranded as The Great Holiday Home Show, it will be held from Friday 8th September to Sunday 10th

September for the public followed by a trade-only show from Tuesday, September 12 to Thursday, September 14.

HarrogateGreat Yorkshire ShowgroundOrganisers