Record entries for Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition ensure town centre is sparkling in festive season

The winners of this year’s Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition have been revealed after a record number of entries set a dazzlingly high standard

The annual festive awards, again organised by The Rotary Club of Harrogate and sponsored by Harrogate BID, saw The Yorkshire Soap Company take home the overall crown in a contest which has been featured on national TV.

Held at The Crown Hotel last night, Thursday and attended by scores of local business owners and representatives, the ceremony was hosted by Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate, with winners and runners up certificates presented by Clare Granger, The Sheriff of North Yorkshire along with the President of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Mervyn Darby and the Chair of the Harrogate BID, Dan Siddle.

The Yorkshire Soap Company in James Street came out as the overall winner, as well as winner in the medium shop category, beating stiff opposition from other victors including Sophie Likes, which won the Small Shop category, and Bettys in Parliament Street, which claimed the Large Shop category title.

Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition 2023 winner - Clare Granger, The High Sherriff of North Yorkshire presents the prize to a representative from overall winner The Yorkshire Soap Company.

Graham Saunders, who organised the judging on behalf of The Rotary Club, said: “It was our pleasure once again organise the annual Christmas Shop Window Competition, which this year saw a bumper number of entries.

“The standard this year was very high, which made the judging of the three categories very difficult, and the results were very close.

“The judges could see the incredible effort those who entered the competition put into their displays, and I’m sure the public also appreciate the work done by business owners to help Harrogate looks its very best for the festive season."

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “Since it featured on the Channel 5 documentary ‘Harrogate: A Yorkshire Christmas’ the shop window competition has continued to thrive, and it’s the businesses who take part that we have to thank for its ongoing success.

The Medium Shop Winner in the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition 2023 - The Yorkshire Soap Company, 1 James Street. (Picture contributed)

“The town centre shops, cafes and hotels have been beautifully presented this year, with the competition giving an incentive for business to go all-out.

“I’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Harrogate for once again organising the judging of this annual event, and the participating businesses whose combined efforts have made Harrogate look fantastic for not only the festive season but the 2023 Britain in Bloom entry and Coronation celebration.”

2023 Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition results

Overall Winner: The Yorkshire Soap Company, 1 James Street.

Highly Commended in the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition 2023 - Helen James Flowers, 63 Station Parade. (Picture contributed)

Large Shop Winner: Bettys Café Tea Rooms, 1 Parliament Street.

Highly Commended: Weetons Food Hall, 23/24 West Park.

Medium Shop Winner: The Yorkshire Soap Company, 1 James Street.

Highly Commended: Helen James Flowers, 63 Station Parade.

Baroque Hair, 4 Kings Road.

Small Shop Winner: Sophie Likes, 36 Beulah Street.

Highly Commended: Imagined Things Bookshop, 21 Montpellier Parade.

Bacchus Wine Bar, 90 Station Parade.

BID Factfile

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) was formed on 1st January 1, 2019.

BID’s mission is to maximise Harrogate as a destination and increase footfall, spend and dwell time in the town centre.

Funded by local businesses, BID achieved a successful ballot result earlier this year and its second term will run to December 31, 2028.

Since legislation was introduced in the UK in 2004, more than 300 BIDs have been developed in towns, cities and business parks across the UK.