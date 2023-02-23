Reader's remarkable nostalgic photos of Harrogate’s shops and old market hall in the 1980s
As Harrogate’s main shopping centre prepares for a shop closure this weekend, thoughts have turned to the days of the old market hall – with a series of nostalgic photographs.
New Look women’s fashion retailer is to shut its doors this Sunday, February 26 at Victoria Shopping Centre.
But one reader who remembers the area before the shopping centre was built has kindly sent us these pictures from 25 years ago of how Harrogate Market Hall – and the shopping streets round it – looked before the building was demolished to make way for Victoria Shopping Centre.
Taken from several storeyd above Harrogate, reader Ian McLeod says the photos from 1986 are the result of him “sneaking up Copthall Towers and pointing my camera out of a toilet window!”
Mr McLeod’s remarkable pictures show the market hall’s tower, the shops surrounding it and traffic on Station Parade near the bus station.