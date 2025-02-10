Rare opportunity to rent offices on historic Yorkshire estate

Two offices are now available to rent on the historic Escrick Park Estate near York

Two quality offices have just become vacant at The Menagerie, Escrick Park, six miles south of York.

The Menagerie is one of seven converted farmsteads at the historic Escrick Park Estate which has been in the same family ownership for over 350 years.

The buildings were awarded the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Best Converted Farm Buildings Award soon after completion in the early 2000s. In 2012 Escrick Park also won the coveted Europe-wide Anders Wall Award for Creating a Positive Rural Environment.

The Temple in the setting sun at Escrick Park

The offices are the 1,700 sq ft 4 Bramleys Barn, with an annual rent of £19,500 per annum and the 780 sq ft 8 Bramleys Barn, with a monthly rent of £950. The offices come with full oil-fired central heating, free parking for staff and visitors, quiet seating areas and beautiful parkland and woodland walks nearby.

Beilby Forbes Adam, Managing Partner at Escrick Park, commented: “There is now a thriving business community at Escrick Park with over 40 offices and light industrial units. Occupancy is close to 100% because of easy access, the quality of the buildings and the superb setting.

“The proximity of both York and Selby railway stations is a substantial benefit, as is the nearby Sustrans national cycle path for those who want to keep fit. The national motorway network is only a 15-minute drive, with the M18 at Howden and the A64 leading to the M1 15 minutes to the north.

“Our family is keen on continuity and, as we are very local landlords, we have extremely good relations with our tenants and are close at hand to help. We also offer reasonable rents and the business rates charged by North Yorkshire County Council are considerably less than in urban areas. The Menagerie is a great location to enhance productivity and creativity, too.”

The Menagerie at Escrick Park

All the other 8 offices at the Menagerie are fully let to the following tenants: C-Kore Systems Ltd, JMark Construction Ltd, V F M Associates Ltd, Tukans Ltd, The Horse Vet Ltd and Smith Tunbridge Ayres Ltd.

Elaine Hukins, Office Manager at C-Kore, commented: “The Menagerie is a great place for our staff to work. Whilst being rural ,it is located close to the A19 enabling our staff to commute easily from York, Selby, and both the East and West Riding of Yorkshire.

“The tranquil location is ideal for our design staff to work on new exciting products, and our engineers to provide remote training and support to our customers who could be located anywhere in the world, whilst still having the infrastructure we need for freight forwarders to meet time critical collection deadlines for our bespoke built equipment.”

C-Kore Systems Limited has developed a patented range of subsea testing tools which are used globally. The test equipment is automated and useable by unskilled operators and subsea remotely operated vehicles. This results in safer working practices and can often mean significant cost savings for their customers.

One of the offices, with beams, to rent at Escrick Park

Having moved to The Menagerie, Escrick in 2018, C-Kore had one unit and plenty of space to grow. Since that time they have grown rapidly, having twice been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise (Innovation in 2019, and International Trade in 2021) and having now been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise (International Trade 2024). Throughout this time Escrick Park Estate have worked hand in hand with them to provide further facilities for their expanding workforce.

All enquiries to [email protected]

Further info from Robert beaumont on 01423 323139 or 07710 or from Beilby Forbes Adam on 01904 728252 | 07894 201189