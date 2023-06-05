Proudly independent Harrogate shops to link up for new family fun day event in aid of local charities

The June Jamboree will see retailers on Commercial Street coming together to offer a family fun day to raise money for two local good causes.

The event on Saturday, June 17 is the latest community initiative by Commercial Street Retailers Group.

Sue Kramer, who co-owns Crown Jewellers on Commercial Street and is president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: "After the success of our Christmas chocolate collection for Harrogate Food Bank, this is the fantastic brainchild of Sue from Lilly’s Cafe with Tony from Curtain and Blind Design helping to organise."

Harrogate charity Supporting Older People will be holding a book stall and the funds raised will be going to put on a Christmas party for the elderly living alone.

Harrogate Hospital Radio will be broadcasting live on the street, using the space outside AC Gallery.

The funds will be used to obtain a children's entertainer for Christmas Day for the children's ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

The June Jamboree will include a BBQ, an open mic stage, a face painter provided by Wave Aquariums shop and a raffle with prizes donated by Commercial Street Retailers Group - look out for them in purple T-shirts.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Harrogate Town shop, The Cheeseboard shop and Curtain and Blind Design.