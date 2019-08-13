'Proud of Harrogate' exclusive offer by independent shops

A new limited edition green and yellow sweatshirt has been released to celebrate the UCI Rpad World cycling championships coming to Harrogate by a leading independent shop.

Only two Harrogate stores will stock the exclusive range.



Independent shop Violet Store is stocking the HGTE range of unisex organic cotton sweatshirts and T-shirts to raise money for charity and show support for next month's international event.

Sara Shaw, the owner of Violet Store, which is located at 14 Cheltenham Mount, said: "The UCI Worlds cycling presents a fantastic opportunity for the town and we would like to see that all of our community benefits from this amazing event. Supporting the racing wearing a HGTE green sweatshirt will help to share the love around all of our neighbours.



A donation of £10 from each sweatshirt will go to supporting the work of Harrogate Homeless Project.



As a result, the HGTE range has already raised more than £5,000 for Harrogate Homeless Project.



The sweat shirts and T-shirts are available for a limited time and in limited numbers from Saturday at both Violet and Preyfour clothing store for men and women on Parliament Street.

