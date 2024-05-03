Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experienced lawyer and partner, Harjit Rait, said "each client is unique" after being promoted at LCF Law, an award-winning full-service law firm which has 22 partners across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.

Harjit, a Resolution accredited specialist family lawyer, said: "My clients and my work are both hugely important to me.

“I make sure that I deliver the best possible service when dealing with matters relating to their family, be it disputes around the arrangements for the children, or protection of assets before or after a marriage, as well as guiding them through financial settlements.

Success at the top - Experienced lawyer and partner, Harjit Rait, said "each client is unique" after being promoted at LCF Law in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“Legally I make sure everything is watertight but, just as importantly, it’s my job to be there for my clients every step of the way emotionally.

"Each client is unique and needs to be fully understood and happy with the outcome."

LCF Law’s managing partner, Ragan Montgomery, praised Harjit, saying: “I’ve known Harjit since our university days, and I can confidently say she has the right personality and skills for the role.

"She builds excellent relationships with her clients, is a fabulous networker and is very supportive of the development of others.

"Her talent for forging and maintaining excellent working relationships during her 22-year legal career will stand her in good stead.”