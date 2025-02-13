Prominent businessman backs Harrogate Gateway opposition group

Get Away opposes the controversial Gateway scheme.

Local businessman Chris Bentley has provided a huge boost to the Harrogate businesses who oppose the controversial £12M Gateway project by offering them ‘resources and lobbying support’ to advance their cause.

Mr Bentley, owner of Hornbeam Park Developments, said he could no longer ‘observe from afar’ as he accused North Yorkshire Council of being ‘dictatorial’ and ‘dangerous to our town’.

He has given his backing to the Get Away group, led by business owner and campaigner Stephen Baines, which is calling for the initiative to be scrapped.

Mr Bentley said many traders were making so little money in these tough economic times that he has had to reduce rents by up to 30 per cent for some of his tenants so that their business could remain viable.

Bentley said: “My commercial interests and my home are here and I genuinely want to ensure that Harrogate builds upon its economic platform.

“The more I have looked into the Station Gateway proposals which I have observed until recently from afar, the more concern I have.

“The difficult trading conditions in Harrogate would be exacerbated if these proposals go ahead simultaneously over such challenging times.

“Having scrutinised the limited information available, it is clear that this has not been well thought through, with little consideration for traders and equally important, blatant safety concerns.”

He said traders’ concerns about the Gateway development include:

A reduction of car parking spaces on Lower Station Parade from 23 to three;

Requiring the taxi company on Lower Station Parade to pick up/drop off on the north side of the road, which would see sliding taxi doors used by those in wheelchairs, opening into the middle of the road;

Two years of disruption to the busiest A road in North Yorkshire which runs directly through the middle of Harrogate;

Question marks over whether NYC have the necessary skills to carry out this work themselves in a conservation area; and

Whether a necessary competitive tender took place and whether rate payers would pick up the costs of any overspending.

Bentley was also highly critical of the consultation process and the failure to provide vital information including clear designs of how it will look, how it is procured, and how it is a benefit to Harrogate and its businesses.

He added: “Such a dictatorial approach is dangerous to our town, and I'm sure that the Department of Transport and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will be very concerned by the lack of transparency here.

“We are also informed that 50 per cent of local people are in favour of these proposals, hardly a decisive number.

“In view of the above, it is my intention to support Steven Baines and the Get Away group in fighting these proposals which I understand are very advanced. A legal challenge has already been forwarded by way of a pre-action protocol letter.

"Such support from me will mean that I will assist their actions with resource, lobbying support from the business community and help them in getting the right solution for our town.”

Get Away spokesperson and local business owner Steven Baines said he was delighted that Chris Bentley was lending his support.

Steven said: “Having Chris’s backing not only raises the profile of the campaign but highlights just how bad the Gateway development is for the business community of Harrogate.

"He fully understands the precarious financial position that many businesses face and the potential of this project to do enormous damage.”