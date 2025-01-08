Progressing into 2025!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we all stride confidently into 2025, it is important to take time to reflect upon successes achieved in the previous year. Our aim, at HIF, is that we will continue to build on those successes throughout the year, ensuring our quality service continues to thrive.

Over the last year, we have continued to modernise and improve our services, as well as our employee environment, with an aim of being able to provide services, both to the Trust and wider external clients.

A large part of this has been focused on improving sustainability within HIF and the Trust. We have also been working hard to improve our environment and have an even bigger focus on colleague wellbeing.

We have been developing our workforce initiatives to ensure we are an Employer of Choice, both with formal induction sessions, focusing on welcoming new colleagues to our teams and ensuring they are well briefed on internal policies and procedures, succession and training opportunities and also to introduce new colleagues to our Staff Forum.

Happy New Year!

Our Forum allows all colleagues to have a voice in the development of HIF, encouraging discussions around enhancing efficiency, evaluating strengths and challenges and, ultimately, this work is then processed into our Business Plan for the coming year.

We have undertaken several departmental realignments, which have proven extremely beneficial for our colleagues but, more importantly, for the patients of Harrogate District Hospital.

Our reflections have enabled us to focus on our priorities for this next year, both within our individual service areas and within the company as a whole.

We will be working to continue our modernisation, by reinforcing our compliance requirements, by reviewing all working policies and practices and by continuing to recruit and train our colleagues to the highest standard possible.

Finally, we would like to say a huge thank you, to our colleagues for their efforts over the recent festive period and particularly through the recent extreme weather conditions. We are extremely grateful for the work that everyone involved in HIF, in any capacity, provides.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].