Prize offers: Harrogate BID launches new Shop Local Win Big Campaign through its app

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID's Business and Marketing Executive.

Funded by Harrogate BID, the LoyalFree App promotes deals, trails and events in Harrogate and Businesses can sign up to have their deals on the app, completely free of charge.

For four weeks from Monday, March 14, Harrogate BID is running a ‘Shop Local Win Big’ campaign through the Loyal Free App where shoppers can win prizes through redeeming the deals on the app.

The shoppers that redeem the most deals within the four weeks will be within chance of winning a number of exciting prizes.

With this campaign, BID is aiming to bring shoppers into the town centre and keep spend local.

In order to do this, it is encouraging Harrogate businesses to update deals if you are already signed up to the App or add new deals if you aren’t on the App.

Harrogate BID recommends that the deals traders add onto to the App are exclusive to encourage shoppers to redeem them.

BID adds it has promotional materials such as leaflets, window stickers and till wobblers that it can provide to businesses to promote the LoyalFree App and this campaign.

Examples of deals:

‘10% off’

‘2 for 1’

‘Free …. with every purchase’

‘2 courses for £…’

These deals will run for the duration of the campaign with the option to update/extend deals as you wish following the campaign.

If you would like to take part in this campaign and have an exclusive deal, or if you would like more information on the LoyalFree App, please email [email protected]

Details for the deal that we require:

Business Name:

Deal Title: