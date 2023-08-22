Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan visits Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan, were shown around Busy Bees at Hornbeam Park by centre director Sarah Saynor, alongside Busy Bees’ Group Chief Quality Officer Gill Jones MBE.

The Ministers joined children in painting and outdoor play activities, allowing them to experience first-hand how the United Kingdom’s largest nursery group delivers high quality early years education across almost 400 centres throughout the country.

They also took the opportunity to talk to local parents about their views on the changes the government is making to early years education funding.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan have recently visited Busy Bees nursery in Harrogate

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I was delighted to visit Busy Bees Nursery at Hornbeam Park today.

“Providing high-quality and affordable childcare for families is a priority for the government, so it was fantastic to see how dedicated the Busy Bees staff are to creating a safe and nurturing environment for the children in their care.”

Gill Jones MBE added: “Our nursery team was proud to welcome both the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education to Busy Bees Harrogate Hornbeam Park.

“It was a pleasure to introduce them to some of our wonderful children and show them the superb quality of care, education and play experiences we provide for children across the country.

“We are committed to giving every child the best start in life and we’re pleased to be able to offer further insight into the importance of helping more parents and children to access affordable quality early years education, whilst ensuring nurseries receive the support needed.”

Busy Bees is one of the country’s leading providers of early years education, with Busy Bees at Hornbeam Park offering parents a purpose-built nursery in a great location, rated Good by Ofsted.