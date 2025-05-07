Prime Harrogate retail parade featuring Bodycare and Pandora up for auction for £2.1 million

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th May 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:57 BST
A retail parade in Harrogate town centre, which is home to Bodycare and Pandora, could be sold for more than £2 million at auction.

The site on Cambridge Street, which also includes a kiosk, is being auctioned off by Acuitus on May 15, with a guide price of £2.1 million.

The property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases.

The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street.

A retail parade, on Cambridge Street in Harrogate town centre, which is home to Bodycare and Pandora, could be sold for more than £2 million at auction

John Mehtab, of Acuitus, said: “In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.”

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m in the same auction.

The auction will take place on May 15 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website.

