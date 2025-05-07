Prime Harrogate retail parade featuring Bodycare and Pandora up for auction for £2.1 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retail parade in Harrogate town centre, which is home to Bodycare and Pandora, could be sold for more than £2 million at auction.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Cambridge Street, which also includes a kiosk, is being auctioned off by Acuitus on May 15, with a guide price of £2.1 million.

The property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street.

A retail parade, on Cambridge Street in Harrogate town centre, which is home to Bodycare and Pandora, could be sold for more than £2 million at auction

John Mehtab, of Acuitus, said: “In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.”

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m in the same auction.

The auction will take place on May 15 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website.