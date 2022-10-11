Preparations for new arrival in retail scene in Harrogate town centre as bottle shop expands
Preparations are under way for a new arrival to the retail sector on one of Harrogate’s prime shopping streets.
To be located at the top end of James Street, work is already ongoing with work men pictured today at Husk Beer Emporium in Harrogate for its launch later in the month.
Having excelled at exploring the world of craft beer with its well-received bottle shop on Kings Road which opened in August 2019, Husk Beer Emporium seems set to expand and diversify on James Street.
The promise now is not only of an array of craft beer to buy – and wine and spirits – but also artisan coffee and cakes.
Located next to Station News at 1 James Street, Husk Beer Emporium is a welcome addition to the independent scene at the heart of Harrogate town centre.
The new bottle shop is scheduled to open on Friday, October 21.