Poundland’s Quantum Toilet Roll gets major makeover

Poundland has revamped its toilet paper brand Quantum to make it softer and longer than ever.

And because it’s so confident that its new sheets stand up to the very best toilet paper in the market, it secretly swapped the high class toilet paper in award-winning loos at Harrogate’s posh Majestic Hotel for its own Quantum rolls.

The reaction of some of the hotel’s flush clients are being revealed in a video posted to Poundland’s social media accounts this morning.

When asked what they thought of the new rolls they thought they came from pricier retailers like Marks and Spencer and Sainsbury’s.

Poundland senior buyer Shauna Skeldon and Ashley Taylor - Quantum manufacturer supplier Navigator

In fact they thought someone was pulling their chain when they found out the Quantum rolls gently gracing their derrières were from Poundland.

Poundland and its Quantum supplier Navigator UK have invested significantly in the quality of its Quantum toilet rolls over the last three months.

The four and nine roll three-ply Quantum quilted packs have had 20 sheets added to make it a 160 sheet roll – an extra 2.1m of toilet tissue per roll. The nine pack is just £3 and 16 pack £5.

And there’s also now a new nine pack shea butter Quantum roll for just 25p more than the quilted nine-pack.

Quantum Tester

There’s also a new 24 pack 75p Quantum ‘Fine to Flush’ wet wipe pack that’s been introduced to the range.

Recently Waitrose and brand Cushelle faced criticism for reducing the quality of their own brand toilet paper.

Waitrose was reported to have taken 50 sheets away from its own toilet paper and Cushelle Quilted was criticised for being ‘narrower’, ‘no longer soft’ and ‘exceptionally thin’.

Quantum manufacturer Navigator UK produces Poundland’s Quantum rolls at its Leicester factory here in the UK with paper produced from over 100,000 hectares of its own managed forests in Portugal.

Quantum Testers

Navigator has also invested €9m in conservation projects to support wildlife in the forests it owns – over 12 per cent of its forests are in conservation areas.

“Poundland is all about amazing value and that means quality as well as price,” said Poundland’s FMCG director Glyn Hughes.

“We’ve invested significantly in the quality of our Quantum paper products so customers save without compromising on the luxury they need for their visits to the bathroom.”

Laura Hitchen, director of sales and marketing, DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa said:

Quantum Testers

‘Here at the Majestic, our Carriage Suite Washroom’s continue to be a talking point due to their grand and opulent feel. We are very pleased to keep them as an original historic feature and that they remain intriguing for our guests and visitors.’