Popular Wetherby restaurant celebrating prestigious win at first-ever Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards 2025
The Bengal Lounge impressed judges and diners alike to take home the prestigious title at a glittering awards ceremony held on Monday, June 30 at the Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford.
The event brought together some of the region’s most acclaimed individuals and establishments within the curry industry – recognising their hard work, creativity, and dedication to serving exceptional food.
Organised by Oceanic Awards, the ceremony marked the expansion of the long-running English Curry Awards, which have celebrated the best of the nation’s curry industry for over 13 years.
Following their success, Oceanic Awards have launched dedicated regional events, including in Manchester, London, and now Yorkshire and North East.
Speaking about the awards, Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards, said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Other winners on the night from across the Harrogate district included:
Curry Restaurant of the Year (North Yorkshire)
Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
Indian Restaurant Of The Year (North Yorkshire)
Zolsha (Knaresborough)
Outstanding Indian Takeaway of the Year
Outstanding Achievement – Kushi Tandoori (Harrogate)
Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year
Outstanding Achievement – Mango Restaurant (Wetherby)
Kitchen of the Year
Outstanding Achievement – Jaflong Bangladeshi (Ripon)
