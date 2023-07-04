News you can trust since 1836
Popular Wetherby Indian restaurant shortlisted for prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023

A popular Indian restaurant in Wetherby has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, a traditional curry house which already has a raft of accolades to its name, has been nominated for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.

The Asian Restaurant Awards celebrates the best Asian cuisines, restaurants and takeaways across the country.

The popular restaurant and takeaway, located on High Street, could also add another award to its belt, after being shortlisted for the English Curry Awards’ Restaurant Of The Year in Yorkshire at the English Curry Awards taking place in August.

The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023
In a post on Facebook, Bengal Lounge said: “It is such a proud moment for us all.

"Thanks for all the support from our amazing customers and staff.”

The winner of the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester on 31 July – hosted by newsreader Samantha Simmonds.

The 2023 nominations were whittled down by a panel of expert judges, including Bangladeshi chef Tony Khan, co-chairman of the Chinese Catering Association Thomas Chan, and Welsh executive chef and TV personality Steve Gomes.

The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Asian Restaurant Awards 2023
These awards are the United Kingdom’s only restaurant awards open to all Asian cuisines, including Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

