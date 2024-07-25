Popular village pub near Knaresborough is put up for auction
The popular venue, a former Harrogate Pub of the Year winner, was put up for sale in February for £495,000 with specialist leisure agency Fleurets, which is continuing to market the property. But now the pub will also feature in the next online auction held by auctioneer Pugh, part of Eddisons, on August 13.
The Tiger Inn was known for serving good food and real ales until its closure last year. Situated on a 0.3 acre site looking out on to the village green in picturesque Coneythorpe, the extensive pub can seat 100 people in its restaurant and bar areas and includes a first floor one-bedroom flat.
Will Thompson from auctioneer Pugh said: “The Tiger Inn has been a much loved and very successful pub at the heart of the local community over the years - and there’s no doubt it could become that once again.
“It’s in a great location - in affluent, leafy Coneythorpe, on the route of the popular Knaresborough Round long-distance circular walk and close to both Knaresborough and Harrogate as well as the A59 and A1M.”
He added: “There is also the possibility that the property could be converted for alternative uses such as residential accommodation, subject to a buyer obtaining the necessary planning consent from North Yorkshire Council. Either way, it would be great if a new owner for the Tiger Inn could be found at auction, enabling the building to become an asset to the village once again.”
Next month’s Pugh auction, which includes the Tiger Inn in Coneythorpe, has new lots added daily and will be held on August 13 at www.pugh-auctions.com
