Popular Ripon Italian restaurant forced to close its doors due to rent struggles following Covid-19 pandemic

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th May 2024, 10:26 BST
A popular restaurant in Ripon has been forced to close its doors for good after admitting it is struggling to pay rent following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Lava Italian Restaurant, located on Kirkgate, closed earlier this week after signs appeared in the windows.

It is a popular restaurant with residents and visitors to the city which offers a wide selection of Italian food, including pizzas, calzones, pasta and much more.

A spokesperson said: “As some of you noticed we have been forced to close due to struggles with repaying the Coronavirus lockdown rent.

Hot Lava in Ripon has been forced to close after admitting it is struggling to pay rent following the Covid pandemic

“We are dealing with this issue now and hope to open our doors soon again, should circumstances allow.

"Until then, we want you to know how much we value you as a customer.

"These are exceptional times and we are thankful for your patience and understanding.”

