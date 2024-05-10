Popular Ripon Italian restaurant forced to close its doors due to rent struggles following Covid-19 pandemic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular restaurant in Ripon has been forced to close its doors for good after admitting it is struggling to pay rent following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Lava Italian Restaurant, located on Kirkgate, closed earlier this week after signs appeared in the windows.

It is a popular restaurant with residents and visitors to the city which offers a wide selection of Italian food, including pizzas, calzones, pasta and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “As some of you noticed we have been forced to close due to struggles with repaying the Coronavirus lockdown rent.

Hot Lava in Ripon has been forced to close after admitting it is struggling to pay rent following the Covid pandemic

“We are dealing with this issue now and hope to open our doors soon again, should circumstances allow.

"Until then, we want you to know how much we value you as a customer.