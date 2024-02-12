Popular restaurant Zizzi Harrogate reopens its doors after major revamp with a focus on town's rich heritage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers returning to Zizzi Harrogate today are enjoying the brand-new look following a revamp which emphasises Harrogate’s rich history.

The 120-covers restaurant now boasts a warm colour palette with lighting a large focus to make it both brighter and cosier than before

Guests will experience warm and bright festoon lights highlighting the window arches and new Zizzi bulb signage above the front door.

There is also a tiled mosaic when customers arrive which says "You’ve arrived” in the lobby.

The General Manager of Zizzi Harrogate, Dymitra Anastasakos, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening the doors to our brand-new look and feel of Zizzi Harrogate.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back local customers and getting to know plenty of new ones, sharing good times over our delicious, much-loved and craveable Italian dishes with a twist.”

The latest in the chain’s rollout of its fresh new look also features colourful new artwork after talented illustration artist Seanna Doona from Wakefield was selected by Zizzi to be part of the restaurant’s transformation.

Seanna’s unique art focuses on local Harrogate hues - Harrogate’s famous Turkish baths and spas which were popular in the Victorian era due to the Sulphur and Iron wells which were believed to have healing qualities.

The artwork includes a quote from Charles Dickens when he visited the town in 1858 and a reference to the famous incident in 1926 when novelist Agatha Christie disappeared for 11 days and was discovered in the Old Swan Hotel

Seanna’s illustrations also include the Valley Gardens and The Stray, Brimham Rocks, Plumpton Rocks and Crimple Viaduct.

It’s not just the look and feel of Zizzi Harrogate which has been updated, it’s the dishes, too.

Delicious new menu options including Valentine’s Day specials including Zizzi’s favourites such as Sticky Pig Rustica pizza, Casareccia Pollo Picante, Chicken Spiedini, as well as a brand-new dessert for Valentine’s Day, the ‘Valentines Sharer for 2’ - Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie, Tiramisu and Sicilian Lemon Tart.