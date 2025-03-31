Popular national retailer The Range opens new store in Harrogate with grand opening celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Range has officially opened the doors of its new store in Harrogate.

The popular retailer opened at 9am on Friday (March 28) at Plompton Park in the former Homebase unit.

The opening day was a fun-filled event with plenty of offers, prizes to be won, goodie bags and even treats for the first five dogs to visit the dog-friendly store.

The retailer sells a wide variety of products, including home goods, furniture, kitchenware, DIY tools, gardening supplies, arts and crafts materials, pet products, and more.

It also features a 'Garden Centres by Homebase' at the rear of the store, offering a wide range of plants, compost, fertilizers, landscaping materials, ornaments, and everything your garden needs.

A spokesperson at The Range said: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined our grand opening celebrations.”

Homebase entered administration in November and announced that it's Harrogate store was set to be rebranded.