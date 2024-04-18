Popular national pub chain Wetherspoon set to open new venue in Wetherby following dramatic U-turn
The popular pub chain will open in the former Sant' Angelo Italian Restaurant, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.
The business previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and put the building back up for sale.
Eddie Gershon, a spokesperson for Wetherspoons, said: “ The company has decided to develop its site in Wetherby into one of its pubs.
“This is subject to planning and licensing approval.”
In a post on Facebook, Leeds City Councillor for Boston Spa, Bramham, Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton and Wetherby, Alan Lamb, added: “It’s good news for the town.
"I have spoken to senior people at Wetherspoons this week who have committed to working closely with the community.”
There are just over 800 venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland, including 16 in North Yorkshire.