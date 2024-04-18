Popular national pub chain Wetherspoon set to open new venue in Wetherby following dramatic U-turn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular pub chain will open in the former Sant' Angelo Italian Restaurant, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

The business previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and put the building back up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Gershon, a spokesperson for Wetherspoons, said: “ The company has decided to develop its site in Wetherby into one of its pubs.

Wetherspoon has announced it will open a new venue at the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby

“This is subject to planning and licensing approval.”

In a post on Facebook, Leeds City Councillor for Boston Spa, Bramham, Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton and Wetherby, Alan Lamb, added: “It’s good news for the town.

"I have spoken to senior people at Wetherspoons this week who have committed to working closely with the community.”